It was 2019 when Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved his most ambitious project which was supposed to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The reason behind the same was reportedly creative difference between Khan and SLB. However, now as per the latest reports in News18, the filmmaker is all set to revive the project with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt.

The source told the portal, "Since it is a story of mature romance between a young girl and a much older guy, he feels Roshan and Bhatt would make a good pair. The actor has had several meetings with the filmmaker."

