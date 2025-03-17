Alka Yagnik is one of the most loved playback singers of our country. Known for her soulful voice, she has some of the most iconic hits in Hindi cinema to her credit, including "Ek Do Teen", "Aisi Deewangi", "Choli Ke Peeche", "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" and "Agar Tum Saath Ho," to name a few. She rules everyone's hearts with her mesmerising songs from the 90s to early 2000s. But did you know that Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden was also a big fan of Alka Yagnik? Like everyone else, the singer was also left surprised and amazed upon learning that Bin Laden was her "Number 1 fan". Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Neural Nerve Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam and Other Celebs Wish Her Speedy Recovery.

For the unversed, in 2011, the US military conducted an operation on an Al-Qaida compound in Pakistan's Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden. The CIA found several things in his safehouse, which also included hundreds of Alka Yagnik's song recordings. His Bollywood playlist also included tracks from Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu.

During a recent interview with Anu Ranjan, Alka Yagnik reacted to the revelation that several of her songs were found at Bin Laden's safe house in Abbottabad in 2011. She said, "Is it my fault? Osama Bin Laden jo bhi hai, jaisa bhi hai, uske andar ek chota sa kalakaar hoga kahin. Pasand hai toh phir accha hai na." (Whoeveer Osama Bin Laden was, he must have had an artistic side. If he liked my songs, that's good).

In the same interview, the singer also opened up about the politics she has faced in the industry. She recalled how many songs were taken from her unfairly. She said, "Politics exists in every line of work. A lot of songs were taken away from me. One of my contemporaries played very dirty politics with me. Like I'd rehearse a song only to know that a senior singer had eventually sung it." Udit Narayan’s Old Video of Kissing Alka Yagnik Onstage Resurfaces Amid Facing Backlash for Kissing Fans – WATCH.

Alka Yagnik left fans in shock in July last year after she announced her diagnosis with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss. In a post on social media, the singer also urged the youth to be cautious about exposure to loud music and headphones.

