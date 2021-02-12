Playback star Amit Mishra has collaborated with Australia-based singer Reena Mehta for a Valentine's Day special single for fans. The soft romantic track is titled Bechainiyan. The song captures the notions of love. Bigg Boss 12 fame Romil Chaudhury and Sydney-based model Aishani Mehta feature in the video, which has been shot on the outskirts of Mumbai and in parts of Sydney, Australia. MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar: Meet Bros, Amit Mishra Team Up for a Singing Reality Show.

"Bechainiya is beautifully penned and Composed. Reena ji has lent her melodious voice and it is sounding very good. I have enjoyed singing this song. I am looking forward to see the on-screen chemistry of Romil and Aishani," Mishra said. Thoda Thoda Pyaar: Sidharth Malhotra And Neha Sharma’s Romantic Number Is A Sweet Ballad And Perfect One For The Season Of Love! (Watch Video).

Added Mehta: "Through Bechainiyan, Valentine's Day will celebrate the expression of affection and love, uniting many loving hearts and has turned out to be a beautiful production, which will be cherished for lifetime."

Aayan Ali Abbas has composed the music and penned the lyrics while the video has been directed by Sunil Agarwal, choreographed by Saurabh Khatri and edited by Ballu Saluja. Bechainiyan is all set to release on February 14.

