Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is one of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema. Following the visually stunning teaser and the haunting "Dhana Pisaachi" song, the makers have now dropped the film’s biggest dance track - "Pallo Latke". This high-energy, foot-tapping number is designed to set dance floors ablaze and climb music charts in no time. ‘Jatadhara’ Release Date: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu-Starrer Upcoming Film To Hit Theatres on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu; Film’s Poster Unveiled.

"Pallo Latke" features Sudheer Babu in his most stylish avatar yet, exuding effortless charm and commanding screen presence alongside Shreya Sharma. Their fiery chemistry lights up every frame, making the song a visual spectacle. With striking choreography, grand production design, and pulsating beats, the track delivers a sensory experience that blends glamour with groove. Sudheer’s infectious energy, impeccable moves, and magnetic screen appeal, paired with Shreya’s stunning performance, make "Pallo Latke" a complete crowd-pleaser.

Reimagining a beloved folk tune for a new generation, "Pallo Latke" offers a refreshing twist on tradition. It fuses the essence of a timeless melody with cutting-edge choreography and contemporary rhythms, creating a vibrant soundscape that bridges the gap between classic and modern India. With its irresistible beats and captivating visuals tailored for the social media age, the song perfectly embodies the fusion of cultural roots and global appeal.

Watch the Song Here:

Jatadhara features a stellar ensemble cast including Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khosla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film promises an epic clash of good versus evil, light versus darkness, and human spirit against cosmic destiny. ‘Jatadhara’ Song ‘Dhana Pisaachi’: Sonakshi Sinha Shines in Fierce Avatar in High-Energy Durga Puja Track (Watch Video).

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora. Divya Vijay serves as Creative Producer, while Bhavini Goswami is the Supervising Producer. The film’s dynamic soundscape is curated by Zee Music Co.

Jatadhara releases on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu, promising a spectacular blend of myth, emotion, and musical brilliance.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)