Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s highly anticipated film Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, continues to set the excitement meter soaring with every new asset. After the poster of the second song, "Pallo Latke", created a buzz, the makers have now raised the anticipation further with the release of the aforementioned song teaser, ahead of its full launch tomorrow, October 10. ‘Jatadhara’: Makers Unveil Grand Dance Anthem ‘Pallo Latke’ Starring Sudheer Babu and Shreya Sharma, Set To Release on THIS Date.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the lavish scale of the song, set against a vibrant and massy backdrop. Anchored by the electrifying chemistry and high-energy dance of Sudheer Babu and Shreya Sharma, "Pallo Latke" promises to be this year’s biggest dance number, reimagining the popular track with a modern, foot-tapping, and peppy twist.

Jatadhara is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle, seamlessly blending mythology, faith, and folklore into a gripping narrative crafted for audiences worldwide.

The film features a star-studded cast including Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khosla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and more, promising a thrilling battle of good versus evil, light versus darkness, and human will versus cosmic fate. ‘Jatadhara’ Song ‘Dhana Pisaach’: Sonakshi Sinha Will Shock Fans in Her Fierce New Avatar in This Powerful Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami. The film’s dynamic soundscape is curated by Zee Music Co. Jatadhara is set to release on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu.

