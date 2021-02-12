It is the season of love and many would be in search of some new romantic tracks and here is a sweet love ballad to celebrate this beautiful season. Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma have teamed up for a music video and the makers have released the romantic number ahead of Valentine’s Day. Titled “Thoda Thoda Pyaar”, this music video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis and it has been beautifully shot at picturesque locations. Valentine’s Day 2021 Special: From Neha Bhasin’s Taara to Mika Singh’s Tere Bin Zindagi, Perfect Romantic Songs For February 14.

The music video features Sidharth Malhotra as a youngster named Jimmy who runs a coffee house named Jimmy’s Café. Neha Sharma is seen as a blogger who is intrigued to write about the café owner and the delicacies available there. Every love story has some or the other obstacles and so does this one. But at the end, it does have a sweet ending and that will make your hearts smile. From Ed Sheeran's Perfect to Taylor Swift's Lover, Here Are Romantic English Songs That Need to Be on Your V-Day Playlist.

Watch The Music Video Thoda Thoda Pyaar Below:

The song “Thoda Thoda Pyaar” has been crooned by Stebin Ben, whereas the lyrics of it has been penned by Kumaar. The tunes of this romantic track has been composed Nilesh Ahuja.

