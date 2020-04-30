Amitabh Bachchan's Tribute to Rishi Kapoor Is Full of Fond Memories That Will Stoke Enough Nostalgic Feels - Read Big B's Blog Here

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

The month of April 2020, will be a date forever drilled into our minds, for we list not one, but two Bollywood legends. Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 due to complications that arose from colon disease. And April 30, 2020 saw veteran Rishi Kapoor bid goodbye to the world, after a prolonged battle with leukaemia. the loss of two veterans, withing 48 hours is a shock that Bollywood and the world are still absorbing. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67 Due To Cancer

It was Amitabh Bachchan's tweet that broke the news of Rishi Kapoor's death to the world, even before the Kapoor family had issued a statement. Amitabh's tweet pretty much summed up everyone's shocked reaction on earing about Rishi Kapoor's death. Rishi Kapoor's Family Releases Official Statement on His Demise, Says 'He Would Like to be Remembered With a Smile and Not With Tears'.

And in fond memory of Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and dedicated a heart-rendering write up for the veteran, who entertained Bollywood non-stop for 5 decades. Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Here's Revisiting Some Unforgettable Dialogues of The Legendary Actor From Damini, Deewana, Fanaa, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and More.

Read Amitabh's Blog Here -

https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/post/616841910619979776#_=_

Amitabh Bachchan recalled some fond anecdotes of how he met Rishi for the first time and how the young child he had seen, grew up into a confidant man and how he has never seen talent like Rishi's. Big B also went on to recall working with Chintu, as Rishi Kapoor was fondly called by his loved ones, and how even while he was battling cancer, Rishi's optimism never took a dip. Amitabh also mentioned why he never visited Rishi Kapoor in the hospital - "I never wanted to see the distress on his smiling cherubic face..." and we felt every emotion in this one sentence. Rest in peace Rishi Kapoor. The void you've left in the film industry and in the hearts of your fans will never be filled.