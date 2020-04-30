Rishi Kapoor's Family Releases Official Statement on His Demise, Says 'He Would Like to be Remembered With a Smile and Not With Tears'

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rishi Kapoor's sudden death has startled one and all. The actor fought his battle with leukaemia for two long years before giving it up eventually. He was earlier in the US receiving his treatment for the same but he was always eager to get back to his home and start working. However, his condition wasn't stable since his return and he even hospitalised twice upon his return. The actor was was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani hospital on April 29 passed away on the morning of April 30 leaving a void in all our hearts. Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan in The Same Frame: Fans Pay an Emotional Tribute to the Actors by Looking Back at Their Scene From D-Day.

While his good friend and fellow veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan had earlier confirmed this sad news, Kapoor family then released an official statement confirming the actor's tragic death. In a lengthy statement by his family, they highlighted his jolly nature and his will to entertain the medical professionals at the hospital to the last. Read their complete statement below. Rishi Kapoor No More: Actor in his Last Tweet Urged People to Stop Violence Against COVID-19 Warriors and Was 'Looking Forward to Winning the War Against Coronavirus'.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way. "

Rishi's sudden demise is a huge loss to the entertainment industry and we pray for his soul to rest in peace.