Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Here's Revisiting Some Unforgettable Dialogues of The Legendary Actor From Damini, Deewana, Fanaa, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and More

Actor Rishi Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in Raj Kapoor's 1955 song "Pyaar Hua, Ikraar Hua." But his official foray into B-Town was Mera Naam Joker in 1970. And since then, Rishi was one of the busiest stars of Bollywood, with multiple movies releasing ever year. And he proved himself to be quite the workaholic, having entertained up for almost 5 decades. In all those years, not only has Rishi Kapoor delivered some unparallel performances, but also stuck in our minds some powerful dialogues, which will stay with us forever. Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67: 10 Evergreen Movies to Watch and Remember Bollywood’s Quintessential Chocolate Boy (and How to Watch Them Online on YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime).

Check Out Some of Them Below:

Love Aaj Kal

Jaane se pehle, ek aakhri baar milna kyun zaroori hota hai?

Bol Radha Bol

Insaan toh waqt ki tarah hota hai ... badalte hi rehta hai.

Deewana

Mohabbat reet rivaaz nahi maanti ... aur na hi woh lafzo ki mohtaj hai.

Damini

Jee karta hai ... tumhari har khwaish, har ichcha ko apna maqsad bana loon.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Photo Credits: YouTube)Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hai ... woh hamara waqt nahi tha ... par iska yeh matlab nahi ki woh ishq nahi tha.

Fanaa

Hum aaj joh faisla karte hai ... wahi hamare kal ka faisla karega.

Jhootha Kahin Ka

Subah ka bhoola agar shaam ko laute toh usse bhoola nahi kehte ... par shaam ka bhoola agar subah laute toh usse doodh ka dhoola bhi toh nahi kehte.

Aurangzeb

Baadshahat bhaichare ko nahi dekhti.

Fanaa

Sharaab peene de masjid mein bahetkar ghalib ... yah woh jagah dikha de jahan khuda na ho.

Rishi Kapoor's demise comes just one day after that of another legendary actor Irrfan Khan's. Khan passed away from complications of colon disease on April 29, 2020, at Kokilaben. Bollywood has indeed lost two legends in a matter of two days and its indeed a grim time for the industry.