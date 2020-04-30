Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67 Due To Cancer

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at the age of 67. The actor was in the hospital for a while, owing to breathing issues. He was earlier diagnosed with cancer. The actor complained of breathing problems on Wednesday night. He was admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, as confirmed by Randhir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news in his tweet.

Sr Bachchan wrote, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..I am destroyed !." See his tweet below.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Earlier, as the news broke, the fans poured well wishes for the actor on the social media platforms. He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir had told PTI. The heartbreaking news comes right a day after Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's demise. RIP Rishi Kapoor, you will be missed!