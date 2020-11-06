Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child, a son, on November 1, 2020. Since then congratulatory messages have been showered to the newly blessed parents. Apart from waiting to catch a glimpse of the little muchkin, fans of this lovely couple have also been waiting to know the name of the baby boy. The wait has finally come to an end! Amrita and Anmol have shared the first picture of their son and have also revealed that they have named their baby boy as Veer. Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Blessed With A Baby Boy!

The photograph shared by Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol featuring the tiny fist of their son Veer is too cute to handle. In fact, it is a frame-worthy pic! While sharing it across social media platforms, they captioned it as, “Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings ~Amrita Rao RJ Anmol~”. Take a look at the first family picture below! Amrita Rao Gives Birth to Son, Farah Khan Congratulates Her Main Hoon Na Actress.

Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol With Son Veer

When The Parents Asked Fans To Suggest Names For Their Son

In an interview to BT, Amrita Rao had shared her excitement on becoming a mother and so her husband RJ Anmol’s happiness on becoming a dad. She was quoted as saying, “I can’t stop staring at my baby’s face and my husband Anmol’s priceless expression of joy. I’m still in a state of wonderment. The phenomenon of giving birth to another human being is unfathomable and divine. There is a God realisation that nothing is in your hands and control. This baby was meant to come this year, so yay… I’m a #2020 mom!” We wish tons of love and happiness to this lovely trio!

