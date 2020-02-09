Amrita Singh Birthday Special: 10 Roles Of The Actress That Deserve To Be Applauded

Photo Credit: Twitter

Amrita Singh turns 62 today. Although she is known more as Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's mother, Amrita Singh is one actress who was completely different from her contemporaries. At a time when heroines were best known to just romance the heroes and turn damsel in distress so that he can flaunt his machismo, Amrita was bold, beautiful and rebellious. Her roles ranged from being a lover girl to a rebel to comic relief. Variety was second nature to her. Sara Ali Khan to Step into Mommy Amrita Singh’s Shoes in the Remake of Chameli ki Shaadi?

Amrita Singh belongs to the family of some of the famous names in India. She was raised by her mother Rukhsana Sultana who was a political associate of Sanjay Gandhi during the emergency. Amrita was Shah Rukh Khan's childhood friend and is known as Dingy by everyone in the industry. But today, we will talk about the movie choices she made which puts her above every other actress of the 80s and early 90s.

Betaab - Roma

Betaab was more of a taming of the shrew kind of a film where a man makes tantrums throwing girl see the error of her ways and fall for him. Amrita's strong rebellious character was such a refreshing change from all the other female roles in movies where they cling to the heroes for everything.

Saaheb - Nikki

Saaheb is more of an Anil Kapoor film but the grim and mournful proceedings only got a lift when Amrita arrives on the scene. Her perky exuberant self used to light up everything on the screen in this film.

Chameli Ki Shaadi - Chameli

Amrita played the titular character in this Basu Chatterjee directed satire on the caste system. But more than the premise, it was the brave, outspoken character of Amrita that saw a lot of fans. It is even seen as a film that broke the shackles and dwelled in a woman's desires. No wonder Amrita fits the bill to the T.

Naam - Rita

Amrita in Naam was unlike any of the roles she had done before. A much restrained and controlled character who tries to hide her vulnerability behind her quiet poise.

Waaris - Sibo

A very complex film and an even complicated character where her own sister is making her get married to an old man for the property. Singh did a superlative work of being the innocent collateral damage in this family feud.

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman - Sapna

The daughter of the owner of a big company fancies the new recruit and wants him all for himself. The grey shades in this otherwise a girl in love character get top-notch display due to Singh's acting caliber.

Aaina - Roma

There is nothing lovable about Amrita here and that's the best part. She runs away from her wedding to a good man and when he moved on with her sister, she returns to claim her spot in his life. What a beautiful transformation from selfish to the wicked by Singh throughout the narrative.

Aurangzeb - Neena Wadhwa

A businesswoman who knows how to play the corporate game and get what she wants, by hook or by crook. What a delicious portrayal of talent by Singh/

Dus Kahaniyaan - Mala

Amrita Singh is part of the Pooramasi tale in this anthology which exhibits the bond of mother and daughter. How sometimes a few things in excess harm a lot. Amrita as the mother was a delight to watch.

2 States - Kavita Malhotra

A loud Punjabi mother is a regular in movies. Kirron Kher had aced that quite a few times but Amrita's possessive Kavita still stands out because it comes from being unloved by her own husband. It was a very layered performance.