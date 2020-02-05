Sara Ali Khan to Step into Mommy Amrita Singh's Shoes in the Remake of Chameli ki Shaadi?

Sara Ali Khan in Chameli ki Shaadi remake? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Sara Ali Khan is still learning the acting nuances, chances of her stepping into her mommy Amrita Singh's shoes are very high. The actress has been apparently approached to play her mother's role in the remake of the cult comedy, Chameli ki Shaadi. This 1986 release directed by Basu Chatterjee was an average hit at the box office but was critically well-acclaimed. Over the years, it achieved the status of being a cult-comedy and its remake seems like a good choice. Sara Ali Khan, a Pop of Blue, Ruffles, Wavy Hair and Oodles of Sass for Love Aaj Kal Promotions.

While Sara is often praised for being her mommy's lookalike, we wonder if the star kid would be willing to take up such a big responsibility. As per reports in Filmfare, Sara has been approached to play Amrita Singh's role in the remake of Chameli ki Shaadi but the actress is a tad sceptical about giving her nod. She's wondering if she'd be able to do justice to the role considering it's so special for her mother. Well, hopefully, her mother will infuse some confidence within her and the Simmba girl will eventually come on board for it. EXCLUSIVE! Sara Ali Khan Confirmed In Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Kaminey 2'?

Amrita Singh was hugely praised for playing a young, headstrong, outspoken Chameli and we think Sara has all the quintessential elements to play the part in the remake. The actress is currently waiting for Love Aaj Kal to hit the screens and later she has Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. If the remake indeed gets finalised, it would be her next major announcement. Here's looking forward to it.