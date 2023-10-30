Ananya Panday has turned 25 today and she has been showered with birthday wishes on social media platforms. Suhana Khan too took to Instagram to wish her ‘Bestie’ on this special day. The Archies actress shared a series of glamorous pics with Ananya, including a throwback pic, and wished her on Insta. Ananya Panday Birthday: Chunky Panday Wishes ‘Happy Silver Jubilee’ to His ‘Darling Ann’ As She Turns 25; See Throwback Pics of the Father–Daughter Duo.

Suhana Khan’s Birthday Post For Ananya Panday

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@suhanakhan2)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)