Anil Kapoor these days is often attached to the jargon 'Jhakas'. But what's funny is that the actor made name for himself by not doing these flamboyant roles but more well-crafted and nuanced roles. People tend to forget what an amazing impact he had on the minds of people from the late 70s till today by doing movies that are truly offbeat for those times. Be it Benam Badshah or Eshwar or even Lamhe. Kapoor never limited himself to doing swashbuckling characters but also the ones that have more gravity in their graph. That's the reason some of his movies have crazy recall and rewatch value. Let's talk about these movies on his birthday today.

Mr. India

We have stopped counting the number of times when watched Arun bhaiyaa get invisible and reappear. This has aged so well. We have been watching this since our childhood!

Beta

Many would say it's a revisit to Eshwar but Beta is a much more powerful portrayal than Eshwar. His unwavering faith in his mother is the stuff legends are made of and Anil Kapoor is stupendous in it.

Judaai

You don't see an A-lister play a role where his character is submissive to the female leads. While Sridevi was simply fantastic in this film, Judaai wouldn't have been half as fun with Kapoor playing the perfect hurt husband.

Nayak

What do we even say about this movie? Every time it's on TV we watch it. Anil Kapoor is simply fantabulous here! This movie has never stopped being relevant...never!

Ghar Ho To Aisa

This was the time when feel-good staunch joint-family-loving comedies were a rage. Ghar Ho To Aisa is so much fun and Anil Kapoor is just too good.

