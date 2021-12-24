Anil Kapoor's youthful ageing is a matter of much discussions and jokes. People just get it how the man looks the same as he did in the 90s. Only difference being he looks much more healthy than before. If not that, everyone from actors to common people are seen dancing on 'Dhina dhin dha'. That man is more than that. Anil Kapoor is a fascinating actor when he decides to be one. Many of his box office bummers are now cult classics. Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor Dance to ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ at Politician Praful Patel’s Son Wedding Celebrations (Watch Viral Video).

On his birthday today, let's talk about those box office misfires of Anil Kapoor that are now classics on cable.

Parinda

A movie about gangsters, murders and Mumbai... This is one of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's epic movies. Some of the best actors were part of the film including Anil Kapoor. His chemistry with Madhuri Dixit here, although short, was simply wow. The end still makes us cry! Parinda is shot like a poetry even though it talks about death and destruction.

Nayak

Would you believe this when we say Nayak wasn't a hit at the box office? Yes. We watch it every time it is aired on TV even though we know every bit of it. This Anil Kapoor movie never gets old.

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

Cult doesn't have to be good always. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja is far from being a great movie but today, it is a cult, perhaps for how not to waste so much money on a terrible script. It's one of our guilty pleasures in terms of Anil Kapoor film.

1942: A Love Story

R D Burman's swansong, 1942: A Love Story had the best music of that year which blended perfectly with the pre-independent love story. But box office decided not to see the beauty. Today it's an epic saga which nobody will ever dare to recreate, because they can remake the movie, how will they bring back R D Burman?

Lamhe

What should we say about this movie? Lamhe was ahead of its time is now an understatement. We don't know why Yash Chopra felt Indian audience was mature enough to accept a mature love story like that, we are talking about 1991 here. Anil Kapoor is so classy, graceful and desirable as a man who is torn between doing the right thing and listening to his heart.

