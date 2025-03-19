Adolescence has become the talk of the online world since its premiere on Netflix on March 13, 2025. The four-episode British mini-series, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini, has garnered universal acclaim for its taut direction, cinematography, writing, and performances. Stephen Graham, who also stars in a lead role, delivers a career-best performance, as do Erin Doherty and Ashley Walters. However, the show-stealer is young Owen Cooper, who plays Jamie Miller. Equally noteworthy is Matthew Lewis’s cinematography, which employs long, unbroken takes to create a compelling narrative across all four episodes. ‘Adolescence’ Review: Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s Harrowing Netflix Mini-Series Is a Masterclass of Acting, Blocking and Cinematography.

The plot of Adolescence revolves around the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie Miller for allegedly killing his schoolmate, Katie, shocking his family. By the end of the first episode, the killer’s identity is revealed, but the series delves deeper into the motivations behind the crime and its devastating impact on the killer’s family.

The series is filled with powerful, disturbing sequences and standout scenes that leave a lasting impression. In this feature, we explore five unforgettable moments from the show. Major spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution.

1. Eddie Miller's Helpless Reaction (Episode 1)

Stephen Graham, a phenomenal yet underrated actor, delivers his finest performance to date as Eddie Miller, a father grappling with the unimaginable. One of the most uncomfortable scenes occurs when Jamie is strip-searched at the police station, despite Eddie’s protests. While the camera spares us the visual humiliation, the emotional weight is conveyed through Eddie’s anguished expressions. Graham’s portrayal of a father’s helplessness is heart-wrenching and unforgettable.

2. The Murderer Reveal (Episode 1)

As if this moment was nearly an *hour* into the scene. 🤯 #Adolescence pic.twitter.com/RMLroFb932 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 16, 2025

Throughout the first episode, we sympathise with Jamie and his family, especially when the police forcefully barge into their home to arrest the 13-year-old. It feels like an overreaction, though the Millers’ attorney insists the police wouldn’t act like that even in a juvenile arrest without solid evidence. Jamie maintains his innocence, even swearing to his father, Eddie, during a private moment. Like Eddie, we believe him - until the police reveal CCTV footage of Jamie stabbing Katie, confirming he is the killer. The revelation leaves both Eddie and the audience shocked and stunned, jaws firmly on the floor.

3. The Chase Sequence (Episode 2)

Each episode is filmed in a single, unbroken take - a feat achieved even as characters move through multiple locations or traverse different levels within one setting. In the second episode, investigating officers Luke and Misha visit Jamie and Katie’s school to uncover motives and locate the missing murder weapon. The tracking shots here are executed with such precision that they deserve to be studied. A standout moment is the chase sequence near the episode’s end, where Luke pursues Jamie’s friend Ryan. The camera seamlessly follows them from a classroom, through a glass window, into the corridors, and out onto a busy street, culminating in Luke apprehending Ryan. Equally breathtaking is the scene where the camera, after following Katie’s grieving friend at a street corner, slowly ascends into the sky before descending to the crime scene, now a memorial for Katie.

4. The Whole Third Episode

I haven’t seen people talking about this scene in #Adolescence episode 3 where Jamie subtly switches from petulant child to a cocky boy. This shows how manipulative he actually can be. The character is so incredibly layered and the acting here is in one word: BRILLIANT pic.twitter.com/gWuWLc02tG — 🗡️ (@missschemical) March 17, 2025

The third episode is the most shocking of the series, centring on Jamie’s session with visiting psychologist Briony (Erin Doherty) at his psychiatric training centre. Most of the episode unfolds in a single room, focusing on their intense conversation. What begins as a light-hearted exchange quickly turns aggressive, then shifts tone again, as Jamie - both intentionally and unintentionally - reveals unsettling facets of his personality. The episode disturbingly highlights the impact of incel culture on an impressionable young mind, as Jamie attempts to dominate Briony, displays blatant disrespect for women, and even blurts out that he did kill Katie. Yet, amidst the horror, it’s hard not to feel a pang of sympathy for him, and to fear how many more like him are being brainwashed in the real world. Owen Cooper delivers a stunningly harrowing performance, especially remarkable for someone reportedly new to acting, while Doherty provides a perfectly balanced counterpart. Together, they make this episode a haunting masterpiece. Incel Meaning: What Is the Incel Culture? The Red Pill, Incels and Toxic Masculinity, Inside a Dark World of Online Hate Explained After Netflix’s Crime Drama ‘Adolescence.

5. Eddie's Breakdown (Episode 4)

this scene truly and utterly broke me #Adolescence pic.twitter.com/vRiBk8EoI8 — nat (@natsiobhan_) March 17, 2025

If you were captivated by Stephen Graham’s performance in the first episode, the fourth episode will leave you in awe all over again. The final instalment, set months after the events of the first episode, shifts focus to the Miller family and the emotional devastation wrought by their son’s crime. Set against the backdrop of Eddie’s 50th birthday, the episode begins with the family attempting to maintain a façade of normalcy, though it’s clear their efforts are crumbling. The story reaches its emotional peak when the Millers learn that Jamie plans to plead guilty, prompting them to reflect on how they could have been better parents and paid closer attention to their children.

However, the true heartbreaker is the final scene. Eddie, who hasn’t entered Jamie’s room since the arrest, breaks down on his son’s bed as Aurora’s “Through the Eyes of a Child” plays softly in the background. Sobbing, he apologises to his absent son, through his teddy bear (a symbol of his child's lost innocence) for not being there. It’s a moment so raw and powerful that you’ll find yourself weeping uncontrollably - unless, of course, your heart is made of stone.

