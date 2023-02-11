Anushka Manchanda aka Kiss Nuka celebrates her birthday on February 11. She is a singer, music producer, composer, activist, and former VJ of Indian origin. She was earlier a part of the Indipop girl group Viva and that made her famous in Bollywood. Anushka has sung several popular songs in B-town movies and has a rather distinct voice. She has an expressive voice with a bold texture and excellent range. While we love all her songs, there are a few that are our personal favourites. Anushka Manchanda: ‘We Wanted to Use All 5 Elements of Nature in my Single Don’t Be Afraid’.

From Golmaal's title track to Deepika Padukone's Dum Maaro Dum, here's listing down the five best songs sung by Anushka Manchanda.

Golmaal Returns

Anushka sang Golmaal Returns' title track in 2006 and it was an instant hit with the listeners. Even today after 17 years, the song is equally peppy and compels us to groove the moment we hear it.

Dum Maaro Dum Title Track

Anushka Manchanda sang this reprised version of the cult classic Dum Maaro Dum song. Featuring Deepika Padukone, this version didn't let us down definitely.

Tu Saala from Golmaal Returns

Besides singing the title track, Anushka also crooned this peppy number starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn. Don't blame us if the song is now playing in your head already!

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Anushka Manchanda was also the voice behind Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu's title track. Probably her voice suits Kareena Kapoor Khan the best!

Lucky Tu Lucky Me

This song from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was also sang by Anushka Manchanda. Yes, not many would be able to recall but she was the voice behind Alia Bhatt in this song.

Happy Birthday, Anushka Manchanda!

