Anushka Manchanda, the versatile singer celebrates her birthday today. While we know her as the Golmaal singer, she has quite a few amazing songs registered under her name. And while there's so much to write about her singing skills, let's grab the opportunity to praise her whimsical wardrobe instead. Anushka's style file isn't your usual type. She's definitely bold in her choices but they also look carefree at the same time. She doesn't restrict herself to any one silhouette and likes adding her own touch to it. Anushka Manchanda: ‘We Wanted to Use All 5 Elements of Nature in my Single Don’t Be Afraid’.

One look at Anushka's Instagram account and you're convinced that she isn't someone ordinary. Her outings are flamboyant and she likes exuding all the different emotions through her appearances. She's very free-spirited and her outfits convey the same emotions. She isn't someone who would prefer confining herself to your notions or your stereotypical ideas of beauties. She would instead carve something more authentic instead. As the singer gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at some of her most bold and stunning outings. Anushka Manchanda Birthday: Golmaal, Bezubaan Phir Se and Other Songs by Former VJ That Will Make You Her Fan, Again!

A Tigress Waiting to Conquer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Manchanda / NUKA (@anushkadisco)

Kurtas with Boots? Why Not?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Manchanda / NUKA (@anushkadisco)

Beautiful Naari in a Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Manchanda / NUKA (@anushkadisco)

Phenomenal In Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Manchanda / NUKA (@anushkadisco)

She Has A Penchant For Animal Prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Manchanda / NUKA (@anushkadisco)

Loving this Orange on Her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Manchanda / NUKA (@anushkadisco)

Street Style Is More Like Her Cup of Tea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Manchanda / NUKA (@anushkadisco)

Speaking about her outfits, the one where she donned a tiger-print slip dress has a story behind it. She calls it her 'sherni' dress because an Assamese singer, Zublee calls her with that name. "Zublee calls me sherni as a lot of work I am doing is about going out there and really having to push, you know. Aisa kaam karne ke liye dum chahiye. You need guts and power and I feel I have this power, a strength inside that I can’t really explain in words. It’s about the spirit more than anything else. And I think there’s a sherni in every woman,” said the singer in her conversation with TOI.

Well, we hope she has a blast on her birthday and that her musical journey continues for years to come. On that note, Happy Birthday, Anushka! Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).