Anushka Manchanda will be always be remembered as the Viva girl. The popular singer, who has turned a year older today, shot to fame as a member of the Indipop girl group Viva. The youth loved her persona and style of singing. Some of the popular songs sung by the then girl band group are “Hum Naye Geet Sunayein”, “Chori Chori”, “Jahaan Ho Pyaar Ka Mausam” among others. It was in the year 2004 when Anushka had stepped into playback singing and she has given us all some of the best Bollywood songs that can be enjoyed on loop. Anushka Manchanda's Choices are More Whimsical But With a Dash of Charm (View Pics).

Anushka Manchanda has sung songs not just in Hindi, but also in Tamil and Telugu languages too. In fact, she debuted in playback singing with the Tamil song “O Mahire” from the film Manmadhan. On the occasion of her 38th birthday, let’s take a look at five of her hit Bollywood tracks.

Dum Maaro Dum

This song is from Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu and Rana Daggubati starrer. This track sung by Anushka is the remix version of the hit song of the same name.

Behke Behke

It is a popular track from Aisha crooned by Anushka, Samrat Kaushal and Raman Mahadevan. Abhay Deol, Lisa Haydon, Sonam Kapoor and Arunoday Singh can be seen showing off their salsa moves to this fast-paced number.

Zara Bach Ke Ji

A peppy number from the film Cash, picturised on Dia Mirza, Zayed Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Esha Deol and Shamita Shetty. Anushka, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have sung this track.

Bezubaan Phir Se

Sung by Vishal Dadlani, Anushka and Madhav Krishna, the track from ABCD 2 is a hit dance track. Anushka’s voice was a treat for the audience.

Manma Emotion Jaage

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon flaunted their hip-hop style with this super fun track. The song that made the audience groove was crooned by Amit Mishra, Anushka and Antara Mitra.

These are some of the hit Bollywood tracks crooned by Anushka Manchanda. We wish the singer a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).