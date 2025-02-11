February 11, 2025, Special Days: On February 11, 2025, several special days are celebrated. It is Valentine Week Day 5, Promise Day, a day for couples to make heartfelt promises to each other. Other significant observances include Thaipusam, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, and World Day of the Sick, focusing on the importance of healthcare and the well-being of the sick. Safer Internet Day raises awareness about online safety, while International Day of Women and Girls in Science celebrates the achievements of women and girls in science. Other notable days include Extraterrestrial Culture Day, Qatar National Sports Day, National Latte Day, National Inventors' Day, National Guitar Day, and National Foundation Day in Japan. Additionally, Islamic Revolution Day is observed in Iran, and White Shirt Day promotes the simplicity and significance of the white shirt, while Satisfied Staying Single Day encourages single people to embrace their independence. There are also several famous February 11 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 11, 2025 (Tuesday)

Valentine Week Day 5 - Promise Day Thaipusam World Day of the Sick Safer Internet Day International Day of Women and Girls in Science Extraterrestrial Culture Day Qatar National Sports Day National Latte Day National Inventors' Day National Guitar Day National Foundation Day in Japan Islamic Revolution Day in Iran White Shirt Day Thaipoosam Cavadee Satisfied Staying Single Day

Famous February 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rosé (singer) Jennifer Aniston Burt Reynolds Thomas Edison (1847-1931) Taylor Lautner Khalid (singer) Daniil Medvedev Natalie Dormer Sarah Palin Damian Lewis Sheryl Crow Sherlyn Chopra Tina Ambani Mimi Chakraborty Rajat Kapoor Anushka Manchanda

