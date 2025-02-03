Veer Pahariya, who made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, has faced trolling and viral memes since his entry. In an interview with ABP Entertainment LIVE, Veer responded to these criticisms with maturity, acknowledging his privileged background while emphasising his hard work. He took the memes in stride, viewing them as part of the journey. With confidence, he remains focused on proving his worth in the industry. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie Faces Scrutiny Over Its Collections – Here’s What Happened!.

Veer Pahariya Faces Backlash Over Privilege

Veer said, “Main kya kar sakta hun. Mera saubhagya hai ki main aise parivaar mein janam liya hai. Mera sapna hamesha yahi raha hai ki mujhe kalakaar banana hai. Toh ab unhe khush karne liye kya karun? Apne aap ko maar doon aur phirse janam loon? (What can I do? It is my good fortune that I was born into such a family. My dream has always been to become an artist. So, what should I do now to make them happy? Should I kill myself and be reborn?).” He added, "All I can do is work with pure dedication and work hard so that everyone thinks I deserve to be in this industry. So, I don’t see negativity like this. It’s possible that one is spreading hate because they haven’t watched the film yet. So I can’t say anything to you. Maybe I haven’t been able to reach the hearts of the audience in this film, but I might win their hearts with my next film. So I’ll try my best to turn this hatred into love." ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s War Drama Rakes In INR 99.70 Crore in Seven Days.

About Sky Force

Sky Force is an action-packed drama centred around the Sargodha airbase attack in Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, marking India’s first airstrike. Starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, the film is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

