Sky Force, which hit theatres on January 24, has experienced a dip in its box office collections after a strong opening weekend. The war drama, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, posted impressive numbers in its first three days: INR 15.30 crore on January 24, INR 26.30 crore on January 25 and INR 31.60 crore on January 26. However, from the fourth day onward, the film experienced a drop in collections, with the seventh day bringing in INR 5.50 crore. Despite the decrease in daily collections, Sky Force has accumulated a total of INR 99.70 crore in its first seven days in India. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ vs Other Republic Day Movie Releases: From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ to Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’, Ranking Opening Weekend Box Office Collections of Past Decade!

‘Sky Force’ Box Office Collection Day 7

#SkyForce posts an impressive Week 1 total… Metro multiplexes dominate, while mass circuits underperform. Urban centres will continue to drive business in Weekend 2, though #Deva's arrival on Friday may split audience footfalls.#SkyForce [Week 1] Fri 15.30 cr, Sat 26.30 cr,… pic.twitter.com/X2vCuntA77 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)