At the time of writing this article, Sky Force, which premiered in theatres on January 24, has netted INR 87.60 crore in India after completing five days at the box office. The war drama, based on real-life events, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The film also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur as the female leads. ‘Sky Force’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows a Struggling Veer Pahariya and Yet the War Drama Refuses To Take Flight!

On paper, the net collection of INR 87.60 crore in five days seems impressive. It has performed relatively well compared to some of Akshay Kumar’s recent films, such as Selfiee, Ram Setu, and Sarfira. Additionally, for a movie centred around a debutant - who was the primary focus of the film’s promotional campaign - this is a commendable number. Sky Force is jointly produced by Maddock Films and Zee Studios.

So why are the collections being questioned? And has Sky Force officially become a hit? In this article, we examine the accusations surrounding the film's box office numbers and whether it has truly achieved hit status. But first…

'Sky Force' Box Office Update

In India, Sky Force has collected INR 87.60 crore (net). The film had a strong opening weekend, raking in INR 73.20 crore. However, it experienced a sharp decline on its first Monday, with collections dropping by 74.37%.

#SkyForce faces a dip on Tuesday, with urban centres [multiplexes] continuing to witness footfalls, while mass circuits struggle to perform. However, going by the current trends, the film is expected to collect healthy numbers at *multiplexes* during Weekend 2 [Saturday and… pic.twitter.com/ZSYAP6FZKs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2025

Internationally, the movie is performing poorly, grossing just USD 0.75 million overseas. In total, Sky Force has amassed a worldwide gross of INR 109.88 crore.

Why Are 'Sky Force' Collections Being Questioned?

There are two major factors fuelling scepticism about the film's box office numbers:

1. Heavily Discounted Ticket Prices

To boost its opening numbers, the makers offered significant discounts on advance bookings for Sky Force. In some cases, audiences only had to pay taxes, while the ticket prices themselves were waived. While this strategy led to higher footfalls, questions arose about its long-term profitability. In the trade pundits have often questioned the tactics of producers dropping INR 99 per ticket pricing on a movie's opening day - see with Emergency and Azaad - and whether they are beneficial for all. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Decoding How Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s War Drama Soared in Its Opening Weekend!

More importantly, industry insiders are questioning who exactly was purchasing these discounted tickets.

Which brings us to…

2. Bulk Bookings?

A key detail in a Box Office India report analysing Sky Force's Day 5 performance raised eyebrows. The article stated: "Again on Wednesday, there were huge drops at some cinemas, but others actually showed massive gains from the previous day. The external help that started on Day 1 continues for the film. Though it eased off on Tuesday, it was likely at its lowest since release."

This mention of 'external help' has fueled speculation that the official collection figures may not be entirely organic. What is ‘Corporate Booking’? All You Need To Know About Manipulatory Box Office Tactic ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Are Being Accused of Indulging.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta’s Film Information portal has not been reporting Sky Force's box office numbers. However, in its Day 1 collection story, the portal stated: "The opening of Sky Force was disappointing, as the film failed to take off as expected. However, in an attempt to project a strong start, certain individuals ‘bought’ tickets in many national multiplex chains. So while the actual numbers are underwhelming, those involved seem pleased that they ‘managed’ to give the film a FORCEful start."

Jatinder Singh, a box office analyst for Pinkvilla, has also taken jabs at Sky Force and Game Changer, alleging that their box office numbers are inflated to cover deficits. He claimed the Akshay Kumar-starrer burned an additional INR 25 crore in an effort to manufacture higher numbers.

Thought #GameChanger record for highest loss maker will be tough to beat but it may not last a month. #SkyForce released with ~₹100cr deficit, burned another ~₹25cr or so in manufactured box office nos. This bleeding should continue for some time and it may end up with losses… — (charlie) (@meJat32) January 26, 2025

Ultimately, whether you believe the allegations or accept the producers' numbers is up to you. However, a common consensus among trade analysts is that while Sky Force is struggling in single-screen markets, it is performing exceptionally well in multiplexes.

Is 'Sky Force' a Box Office Hit?

Determining whether a film is a box office hit - based purely on theatrical revenue (excluding revenue from OTT and satellite rights) - requires that its earnings cover the total budget (production + marketing costs).

For Sky Force, some reports suggest the film's budget is INR 160 crore. However, Indian producers rarely disclose accurate production costs, so it's unclear whether this figure includes marketing expenses. Assuming this estimate is correct, Sky Force would need to surpass INR 170 crore in net theatrical revenue to be considered a hit.

Whether it reaches that milestone remains to be seen, particularly with Shahid Kapoor’s Deva set to release in theatres on January 31. The coming days will determine whether Sky Force has the momentum to sustain its box office run.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).