The writer of movies like Aligarh, Shahid, among others, Apurva Asrani on Thursday clarified a rumour which addressed veteran actor Asrani as his father, and said if his dad had been a well known actor, his struggles would have been much less. The filmmaker served as the editor of the 1998 crime film Satya directed by Ram Gopal Varma. It stars Urmila Matondkar, JD Chakravarthy and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. Apurva is also the editor of movies like Om Jai Jagadish, Mukhbiir and CityLights. Taking to Instagram, Apurva, who has a fanbase of 41.6K followers, shared a still of a video, which shows a collage featuring Asrani as father, and Apurva as son. Aligarh Writer Apurva Asrani Announces Separation From Partner Siddhant, Says 'This Is Sure To Evoke Some Disappointment'.

Along with the photo, he wrote: "No, that's NOT my father. That's veteran actor Asrani. My dad was a flight purser with Air India and had nothing to do with the movie industry. I wonder though, looking at this silly, unfactual video, had my dad been a well known actor, wouldn't my struggles have been much less? But then again, would I have had a filmography that I'm so proud of without the trials by fire?" The post was filled with comments like: 'That makes you worthy', 'this is silliness at its peak'. Aligarh Writer Apurva Asrani Shares a Heart-Warming Message for Boyfriend Siddhant Pillai As SC Decriminalizes Homosexuality.

One user wrote: "What rubbish..haha". The 83 year old actor Asrani's career spans over five decades. He is best known for his role in Sholay as a jailer. His other works include movies like Welcome, All The Best, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Baghban, among many others. Meanwhile, Apurva made his OTT writing debut with the show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kirti Kulhari, Anupriya Goenka and Dipti Naval.

