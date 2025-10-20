It was heartbreaking for Bollywood fans to hear of the passing of Asrani, one of Hindi cinema’s evergreen comic stars. Govardhan Asrani, fondly known simply as Asrani, passed away on October 21 at the age of 84. He had been hospitalised in Mumbai for a few days due to poor health before he breathed his last. Asrani Dies: Veteran Bollywood Actor Govardhan Asrani Passes Away at 84 in Mumbai, Last Rites Performed at Santacruz Crematorium.

Born on January 1, 1941, Asrani was a graduate of the Film Institute in Pune and made his acting debut in 1967 with Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan. He became best known for playing the hero’s affable best friend, often sharing screen space with actors like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra. Some of his most memorable roles came in films such as Satyakam, Namak Haraam, Sholay, Mere Apne, Koshish, and Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar.

He was among the rare comedians who successfully bridged generations in Hindi cinema, becoming a favourite of modern filmmakers like Priyadarshan and Rohit Shetty, and frequently appearing in their films. Even recently, Asrani was seen in The Trial Season 2, where he portrayed a veteran, manipulative lawyer opposite Kajol.

Asrani was also a director, having helmed a handful of films. His first Hindi directorial, Chala Murari Hero Banne, featured him in the lead role and included cameos from stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Singh. His other notable directorial ventures include Dil Hi Toh Hai, starring Jackie Shroff and the late Divya Bharti, and Udaan, featuring Rekha and Saif Ali Khan. Asrani’s wife, Manju Asrani, was also an actress, and the two fell in love while working together on film sets.

As we mourn the loss of this remarkable performer, here’s a look at seven of Asrani’s most beloved roles that continue to make us smile.

1. Jailer in 'Sholay'

Asrani in Sholay

When you think of Asrani, the first image that comes to mind is him donning a Hitler-style moustache and khaki uniform, proclaiming himself as “Angrezon ke zamaane ka jailer.” Despite appearing in only a couple of scenes of Ramesh Sippy’s iconic blockbuster, his hilarious cameo remains one of the most celebrated comedic performances in Bollywood history.

2. Prashant in 'Chupke Chupke'

Asrani in Chupke Chupke

Just as Priyadarshan and Rohit Shetty often cast Asrani in their films, Hrishikesh Mukherjee frequently featured him too. In the director’s much-loved comedy Chupke Chupke, Asrani plays Dharmendra’s loyal friend who becomes part of an elaborate prank involving mistaken identities and witty deception.

3. Amit Desai in 'Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar'

Asrani in Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar

Asrani won his first Filmfare Award for Best Comedian for his performance in this delightful farce. He played the hero’s friend who pretends to be a fictional character to help his friend fool a suspicious wife, only for the plan to spiral out of control when a real person with that same name turns up. Rohit Shetty later remade this story as Golmaal Returns, with Shreyas Talpade taking on a similar role.

4. Kanu in 'Koshish'

Asrani in Koshish

Though best known for comedy, Asrani proved his dramatic range in Gulzar’s Koshish, delivering one of his rare serious performances. As the vile brother of Jaya Bachchan’s mute character, he became the story’s emotional antagonist - showing that he could be just as convincing in a role that made audiences despise him.

5. Chitragupta in 'Taqdeerwala'

Asrani in Taqdeerwala

This 1995 Hindi remake of the Telugu fantasy comedy Yamaleela, starring Venkatesh and Raveena Tandon, failed at the box office but became a cult favourite on television. Asrani’s hilarious chemistry with Kader Khan, who played Lord Yama, elevated every scene they shared as Chitragupta and his celestial master bumbled through earthly chaos.

6. Inspector Ajgar Singh in 'Dulhe Raja'

Asrani in Dulhe Raja

Like in Sholay, Asrani’s screen time in Dulhe Raja was brief but unforgettable. Playing a corrupt police officer constantly outwitted by Govinda’s mischievous hero, Asrani’s comic timing was impeccable - especially in the scene where his character imprisons dogs because a ‘minister’ is visiting! 'Sholay’s Iconic Jailer Asrani Dies at 84: Akshay Kumar Mourns His ‘Bhagam Bhag’ Co-Star, Says ‘He Gave Us a Million Reasons To Laugh’.

7. Nari Contractor in 'Dhamaal'

Asrani in Dhamaal

In this madcap comedy inspired by It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, Asrani played the miserly father of Ashish Chowdhry’s character. Despite the film's ensemble cast, his impeccable comic instincts shone through - particularly in a laugh-out-loud aeroplane scene with Vijay Raaz and Chowdhry.

Asrani’s passing marks the end of an era in Hindi cinema comedy. From the Sholay jailer who became a pop culture icon to countless roles that brightened our screens, his legacy will continue to bring laughter to generations to come.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2025 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).