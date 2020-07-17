Paa director R Balki has landed himself in trouble for suggesting that there are no better actors in Bollywood than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor. This has come from someone who has previously worked with brilliant performers like Tabu and Vidya Balan. Balki's new comment has certainly irritated the "outsiders" and they have strongly reacted to if we can call it, a dumb statement. Earlier Laila Majnu fame Avinash Tiwary had given a befitting reply to the director and now Aligarh writer Apurva Asrani, Swara Bhasker and Shekhar Kapur have followed his suit.

"Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors," wrote Apurva Asrani in his tweet while answering R Balki's million-dollar query. His reaction was followed by Swara showing off her "disappointed" reaction via a range of emojis. Soha Ali Khan Talks about Nepotism in the Industry and Shares How Audiences Can Help Actors to Flourish in Their Careers.

Swara Bhasker

Apurva Asrani

"Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each," wrote Mr India director Shekhar Kapur and the rest of the reactions haven't stopped pouring then.

Shekhar Kapur's Tweet

Balki's statement was picked out of his recent conversation with Hindustan Times where he said, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors."

