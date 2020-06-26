Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday today and guess who has the sweetest birthday for him in store? Yes, his darling little sister, Anshula Kapoor. The 2 States' actor's love for his sister cannot be even and their bond will only make you hug your sibling tighter. Over the years, Arjun has guarded Anshula as a parent, being there for her during all their tough times. While he continues to pamper her like his own child, Anshula too adores her big bro like no one else. Her birthday wish for the actor is a testament to why he means the world to her and how he continues to be her favourite human. Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Revisiting Actor's Adorable Moments With His Sisters That Prove He's Coolest Bro Ever! (View Pics).

Anshula took to her Instagram account to share a rather beautiful picture with her handsome brother but her beautiful caption won our heats instead. "You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved," read a part of her lovely, lengthy caption. Anshula and Arjun continue to share an amazing rapport and their bond has only grown stronger with time. Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: The Blue Eyed Boy Living by the Mantra, Do Well, Live Well and Dress Really Well!

Check Out her Birthday Wish

Arjun's connection with her younger sister has also helped him develop a bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Post Sridevi's demise, he stood behind them like a rock-solid wall, helping them navigate their one too many emotions. While celebrations would be a low-key affair at Kapoor house this time, here's hoping they at least get a chance to host an intimate gathering. Looking forward to their happy pictures.

