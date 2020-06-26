Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday today and guess who has the sweetest birthday for him in store? Yes, his darling little sister, Anshula Kapoor. The 2 States' actor's love for his sister cannot be even and their bond will only make you hug your sibling tighter. Over the years, Arjun has guarded Anshula as a parent, being there for her during all their tough times. While he continues to pamper her like his own child, Anshula too adores her big bro like no one else. Her birthday wish for the actor is a testament to why he means the world to her and how he continues to be her favourite human. Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Revisiting Actor's Adorable Moments With His Sisters That Prove He's Coolest Bro Ever! (View Pics).
Anshula took to her Instagram account to share a rather beautiful picture with her handsome brother but her beautiful caption won our heats instead. "You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved," read a part of her lovely, lengthy caption. Anshula and Arjun continue to share an amazing rapport and their bond has only grown stronger with time. Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: The Blue Eyed Boy Living by the Mantra, Do Well, Live Well and Dress Really Well!
Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved. You’re the reason I’ve never felt like I’m alone. You’re that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever ❤️♾
Arjun's connection with her younger sister has also helped him develop a bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Post Sridevi's demise, he stood behind them like a rock-solid wall, helping them navigate their one too many emotions. While celebrations would be a low-key affair at Kapoor house this time, here's hoping they at least get a chance to host an intimate gathering. Looking forward to their happy pictures.
