Arjun Kapoor turns 35 today! The Bollywood actor started winning hearts of his fans right from debut film, Ishaqzaade. He has been a part of several movies which were loved by his admirers. But apart from this, it's the 'brother' in him that gets often noticed. It is no secret that Arjun has always been like a strong pillar when it comes to supporting and protecting his sisters.
Be it festivals, memories or hitting back at trolls, the actor has always been on the forefront. Not just his sister Anshula but his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor have received tremendous love from their bro! Here are some of the super cute moments of them that proves that Arjun is the ideal 'bhaiyya' of them all!
The Simpsons Version of Arjun and Anshula
When Arjun Promised Sonam He Always Her Back
How To Be a Swagger Bro
Pleasant and Perfect
With Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula
Koffee With Budding Star Sis
Beautiful Post For His Mom and Sister
Well, that was fun revisiting some wonderful memories of the Kapoor siblings. After all it is always a delightful sight sight to see when a family bonds and flaunts it at the same time!
AK has been that go-to person in the Kapoor fam, especially for these girls. We are totally happy to see him being the dearest of all and wish this scenario remains the same forever! On his birthday today, we wish him all the luck and love in his personal as well as professional life! Happy Birthday, Arjun!
