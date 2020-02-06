Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar Set the Stage on Fire With Their Dance Performances (Watch Videos) 

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan at wedding reception. (Photo Credits:

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 4. The couple also hosted a glitzy reception in the city that was attended by who's who of Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, everyone turned up looking their best. The first to arrive at the ceremony and were Armaan's parents, Rima Jain and Manoj Jain. Kareena Kapoor Khan as always made a stunning appearance in a gorgeous pastel lehenga whereas Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a white suit with heavy embroidery. Armaan Jain Welcomes His Wife 'Mrs Jain' AKA Anissa Malhotra to The Family (View Wedding Pic).

As for the happy couple, Anissa chose an all silver glittery outfit with matching silver jewellery and tiara on. On the other hand, Armaan wore a black bandhgala sherwani with jacket and work of silver on the same. While pictures of the reception went viral in no time, now videos from the reception have also surfaced online and we can see Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others performing at the ceremony. While Shah Rukh and Gauri set the stage on fire to "Saadi Gali" song from Tanu Weds Manu , Kareena was seen performing on "Bole Chudiyaan". Check out videos from the reception here! Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Grace The Function (View Pics and Videos).

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Performance at At the Reception Here:

Here's a Video fo Gauri Khan Dancing With Karan Johar at the Reception:

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan Spins Her Magic on "Bole Chudiyaan" Here:

Kiara Advani Dances at Armaan Jain's Reception:

We love it when Bollywood comes together for such functions. Remember how amazing it was to see everyone in B-town have a great time at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, well this almost seemed like repeat of that. Like all the attendees, we too wish the happy couple, Armaan Jaina and Anissa Malhotra a big congratulations!