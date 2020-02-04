Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Grace The Function (View Pics and Videos)

Armaan Jain's wedding with Anissa Malhotra is the current talk of the tinsel town. The actor got hitched in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai recently. The couple who was engaged for a year now got married amid their closest family members and friends. However, the after-party or the wedding reception as they call it, saw who's who from the industry. Now, the first pictures and videos from the first official wedding reception are here. Armaan Jain Welcomes His Wife 'Mrs Jain' AKA Anissa Malhotra to The Family (View Wedding Pic).
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra dazzled in a theme of black and silver. The newlywed couple looked glamorous in their extra glam avatars at the first wedding reception in the maximum city. Anissa chose an all silver glittery outfit with matching silver jewellery and tiara on. On the other hand, Armaan wore a black bandhgala sherwani with jacket and work of silver on the same. Here check out the videos and pics of the guests arrived at the ceremony.
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra
Kareena Kapoor Khan
All that shimmers tonight is #KareenaKapoorKhan at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri
Can’t get enough of #ShahRukhKhan and #GauriKhan at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception.
Kiara Advani
Whatte stunner! #KiaraAdvani at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
How lovely! #SohaAliKhan and #KunalKemmu arrive for #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception.
Anil Kapoor
Always dapper! #AnilKapoor at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception.
Sonam Kapoor
Nothing like #SonamKapoor in a nine yard. At #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception.
Rekha
The lovely #Rekha arrives for #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception.
Raveena Tandon
@officialraveenatandon with hubby #anilthadani at @therealarmaanjain #wedding #party
Randhir Kapoor
#randhir #randhirkapoor at @therealarmaanjain #wedding #party
Manish Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor Snapped
The pictures from their wedding and post-wedding festivities are going viral. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan stole the attention with their stylish and cute antics. The post-wedding ceremony also saw a plethora of actors and celebs from the glitzy world who attended and danced their hearts out at the function. Stay tuned with us for more deets from the Jain-Kapoor's family function!