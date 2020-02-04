Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Grace The Function (View Pics and Videos)

SRK-Gauri, Armaan-Anissa, Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Armaan Jain's wedding with Anissa Malhotra is the current talk of the tinsel town. The actor got hitched in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai recently. The couple who was engaged for a year now got married amid their closest family members and friends. However, the after-party or the wedding reception as they call it, saw who's who from the industry. Now, the first pictures and videos from the first official wedding reception are here. Armaan Jain Welcomes His Wife 'Mrs Jain' AKA Anissa Malhotra to The Family (View Wedding Pic).

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra dazzled in a theme of black and silver. The newlywed couple looked glamorous in their extra glam avatars at the first wedding reception in the maximum city. Anissa chose an all silver glittery outfit with matching silver jewellery and tiara on. On the other hand, Armaan wore a black bandhgala sherwani with jacket and work of silver on the same. Here check out the videos and pics of the guests arrived at the ceremony.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra

Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra at Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram Whatte stunner! #KiaraAdvani at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception. A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Feb 4, 2020 at 9:16am PST

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Anil Kapoor

View this post on Instagram Always dapper! #AnilKapoor at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception. A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Feb 4, 2020 at 9:15am PST

Sonam Kapoor

Rekha

View this post on Instagram The lovely #Rekha arrives for #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception. A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Feb 4, 2020 at 9:15am PST

Raveena Tandon

View this post on Instagram @officialraveenatandon with hubby #anilthadani at @therealarmaanjain #wedding #party A post shared by Latestly (@latestly) on Feb 4, 2020 at 8:06am PST

Randhir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram #randhir #randhirkapoor at @therealarmaanjain #wedding #party A post shared by Latestly (@latestly) on Feb 4, 2020 at 8:34am PST

Manish Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor Snapped

The pictures from their wedding and post-wedding festivities are going viral. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan stole the attention with their stylish and cute antics. The post-wedding ceremony also saw a plethora of actors and celebs from the glitzy world who attended and danced their hearts out at the function. Stay tuned with us for more deets from the Jain-Kapoor's family function!