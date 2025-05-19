Ashish Ubale, a veteran Marathi film and television director, died by suicide on Saturday, May 17, 2025. He was 55 (some reports say 58). According to media reports, Ubale was found hanging in a guest room at the Ramakrishna Math in Dhantoli, Nagpur, Maharashtra. He had arrived at the mutt to visit a cousin, Sarang Ubale, who serves there as sevak. Ashish Ubale's suicide note was recovered from a WhatsApp message he had sent to himself, reports The Times of India. According to the local police, he took the extreme step due to financial stress. Originally from Nagpur, Ashish Ubale had moved to Mumbai for a career in films. His family lives in Pune, Maharashtra. While in Nagpur, Ashish was keen to meet the head guru of the Ramakrishna Math. He stayed in the guest room as the spiritual head was not in the city, hoping to meet him soon. However, he ended his life in a stressful personal situation. Iconic Marathi Film ‘Shyamchi Aai’ Actor Madhav Vaze, Who Acted in Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, Passes Away at 85.

What Happened to Ashish Ubale?

The case came to light when Ashish Ubale's family members informed Sarang that he could not be reached. Sarang went to Ashish's room and when there was no response from him upon knocking repeatedly, he forced the door open. Sarang found Ashish hanging from the ceiling fan. Police Inspector Anamika Mirzapure, Officer-in-Charge of Dhantoli Police Station, revealed details about the Ashish Ubale suicide case.

Ashish Ubale Dies of Suicide in Nagpur

"The incident occurred around 4:30 PM. A suicide note was found in his WhatsApp drafts, where he wrote to himself. The gist of the message stated he was under immense pressure due to financial burdens and could not continue living. It appears to be a case of suicide driven by financial and family issues. However, it's too early to completely rule out external involvement," said Mirzapure, as per TOI. She further revealed that the body had been sent for postmortem. Atul Parchure, Marathi Actor Known for Roles in ‘Partner’, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and More, Dies at 57.

Ashish Ubale TV Shows and Movies

Starting as an assistant director, Ashish Ubale went on to work on several Marathi TV serials and films. According to reports, his work credits include Gajra, Agni, Ek Shwasache Antar, Kimyagar, Chakravyuh, Khujate Raho, Jai Jai Gagangiri Maharaj, Nath Ha Mazha, Anandache Dohi and Baburao La Pakda. Of his films, Gargi was reportedly featured at Carlsberg International Film Festival 2009 and won critical acclaim.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

