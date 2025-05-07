Veteran theatre and film actor and director Madhav Vaze, who played the role of ‘Shyam’ in the iconic 1953 Marathi film Shyamchi Aai (Shyam's Mother), passed away in Pune, Maharashtra on May 7, 2025. He was 85. The actor played the young Shyam in the classic black and white film produced and directed by Acharya Atre (aka Pralhad Keshav Atre). The actor's son Amit Vaze posted on Facebook about his father's death. Born on October 21, 1939, Madhav Vaze made his mark as Shyam as a child artiste and won his place in the hearts of cinema enthusiasts. Shyamchi Aai went on to win the first ever National Film Award instituted by the Government of India, the President's Gold Medal for the All India Best Feature Film, at the National Film Awards ceremony in 1954. Shyamchi Aai was based on a Marathi novel of the same name by Sane Guruji aka Pandurang Sadashiv Sane. The film also starred Damuanna Joshi as Sane Guruji and Vanamala in the titular role of Shyam's Mother. Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Dies At 52.

Madhav Vaze's Son Amit Vaze's Post

‘Shyamchi Aai’ Actor Madhav Vaze Passes Away

Madhav Vaze in '3 Idiots' and 'Dear Zindagi'

As a veteran character artiste, Madhav Vaze was also seen in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film 3 Idiots (2009) in a guest appearance as the father of Joy Lobo (played by Ali Fazal). He also appeared in Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's film Dear Zindagi (2016). He was also in the Vodafone m-Pesa advertisement in the role of Babuji in 2015. Neena Kulkarni Says, ‘Marathi Films Are Always Ahead of the Time’.

Iconic Marathi Film 'Shyamchi Aai' - Watch:

As per reports, Madhav Vaze had served as a Lecturer in English at the Nowrosjee Wadia College in Pune. He had directed an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet in Marathi, which was translated by Parshuram Deshpande. The play starred Kanak Datye and Neha Mahajan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).