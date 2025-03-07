Emraan Hashmi ruled the hearts of Bollywood fans in the 2000s like no other. From gripping horror films to heartbreaking love stories, the actor left everyone stunned with his signature style and subtle acting, deeply connecting with the viewers. Now, with the re-release trend going strong and fan favorites like Sanam Teri Kasam and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani returning to the big screens, fans are demanding the re-release of Emraan Hashmi's action crime film, Awarapan, in theaters. While there have been speculations regarding this for weeks, the actor has finally dropped a video on social media that hints at Awarapan 2. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Harshvardhan Rane-Mawra Hocane’s Movie Surpasses ‘Badass Ravikumar’ and ‘Loveyapa’ Combined in First Weekend Earnings!.

‘Awarapan 2’ Announcement Soon?

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan may not have performed well at the box office, but it gained cult status and popularity later. Amid high anticipation for a re-release announcement, the actor shared a video on his Instagram handle on Friday (March 7), hinting at a possible sequel to his 2007 film. The video included visuals resembling the introduction of his character Shivam in the first film, leaving fans unsure if it was teasing a sequel or a re-release. Even his caption didn’t clear the confusion, adding to the mystery."Jumma Mubarak @visheshfilms #MukeshBhatt @visheshb7 #Awarapan."

Emraan Hashmi Shares Mysterious Announcement on ‘Awarapan’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Netizens React to Emaarn Hashmi’s Post

Netizens, who obviously had no idea of what to expect, were anyway excited with the announcement shared by Emraan Hashmi today. Expressing their joy under the comment section, a user wrote, "Awarapan 2 happening," while another commented, "Wow, our Emraan is back. Awarapam and Shivam". Another excited fan wrote, "Ye re-release ho ya Awarapan 2, hum Awarapan ke fans dono mein khush hai." ‘Goodachari 2’: Emraan Hashmi Sustains Deep Cut in Neck During Filming of Action Scene in Hyderabad! (See Pic).

Netizens React to Emraan Hasmi’s ‘Awarapan’ Announcement

Instagram Comments

Well, there is a strong possibility of Awarapan 2 happening than the film re-releasing in the theatres because the mysterious video comes just a day after it was reported that Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt are all set to reunite for an action drama. Meanwhile, Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2025 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).