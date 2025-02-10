If the box office collections of Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release are to be believed, the romantic drama that flopped during its original release in 2016 has now recovered its budget with its re-release - and all within just three days! The film, which marked the Bollywood debut of Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, is a tragic love story directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Film Hits INR 11 Crore in Two Days; Actors Express Joy As It Surpasses Original Lifetime Collection.

Sanam Teri Kasam first hit theatres on February 5, 2016. Thanks to Himesh Reshammiya's music, the romantic drama garnered some attention from viewers, though not enough to make it a box-office success. During its initial theatrical run in India, the film netted INR 9.11 crore and was declared a flop.

However, over the years, Sanam Teri Kasam developed a cult following, thanks to its frequent television broadcasts and online availability. This loyal fanbase proved strong enough to drive impressive collections during its re-release, which took place on February 7, 2025.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Update – First Weekend

According to Box Office India, Sanam Teri Kasam netted INR 15.25 crore during the opening weekend of its re-release. This figure alone matches the film’s entire lifetime collection from its first run. With this, the movie’s total earnings now stand at INR 25 crore.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sanam Teri Kasam':

What makes this re-release particularly interesting is that Sanam Teri Kasam returned to theatres with minimal publicity, yet it outperformed other re-releases like Padmaavat and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Even more impressively, it earned more than the combined totals of last week’s new releases - Loveyapa (INR 4 crore) and Badass Ravikumar (INR 7.77 crore) - which together collected INR 11.77 crore. Interestingly, Badass Ravikumar stars and is produced by Himesh Reshammiya, who also composed the music for Sanam Teri Kasam.

Is 'Sanam Teri Kasam' a Hit?

According to Box Office India, Sanam Teri Kasam had a production budget of INR 19 crore. With its combined box office earnings now surpassing this figure, the film has likely achieved break-even status. However, it’s worth noting that the movie has faced accusations of bulk bookings, and in some centres, audiences mistakenly believed it was Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Fans in Ratlam Expecting ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ Shocked As 2016 Film’s Re-Release Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane Plays Onscreen.

Regardless, congratulations are in order for the entire Sanam Teri Kasam team for pulling off this box office feat. This achievement mirrors the success of Tumbbad in the past—a supernatural drama that flopped during its initial release but turned profitable after a successful re-run.

