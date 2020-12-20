Bachchan Pandey is the upcoming action-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and the gorgeous ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will also feature Arshad Warsi in a key role. And when one talks about Warsi, movie buffs can’t stop going gaga over his impeccable comic timings. And with Bachchan Pandey, the audience are going to get to watch two comedy kings together – Akshay and Arshad – and you’d be amazed to know that it’s the first time that these two actors would be sharing screen space. Bachchan Pandey Starring Akshay Kumar And Kriti Sanon To Go On Floors In January 2021!

In an interview with a leading tabloid, Arshad Warsi has shared how excited he is to work with Akshay Kumar as the duo have never worked together before. On teaming up with the Khiladi of Bollywood, Warsi told Mid-Day, “This is my first film with Akshay. We have often spoken about working together, but it never materialised. I wanted to shoot an insane film with him and we are doing Bachchan Pandey. It will be great to work with someone so spontaneous.” He even stated, “It’s so strange that I have never worked with Akshay all this while.”

Talking about the shooting of the film, Bachchan Pandey is set to go on floors in January 2021. The film is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

