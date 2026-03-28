Rapper and singer Badshah has officially addressed the intense scrutiny he has faced over the past month, describing the period as a significant test of his mental resilience. Breaking his silence via Instagram Stories following a landmark performance at London’s O2 Arena, the artist expressed a mix of vulnerability and renewed determination. Badshah Says He Is ‘Ready for the Next Phase’ Amid ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy and Secret Wedding (View Posts)

Badshah Shares Note on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @badboyshah)

Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Row Sparks Legal Action

The controversy began in early March 2026 with the release of his Haryanvi-style track, Tateeree. The song drew sharp criticism for its lyrics and a music video that featured minor girls in school uniforms, which many viewed as an inappropriate sexualisation of minors. The backlash against the song soon escalated into legal action, with an FIR registered in Panchkula on March 6 under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Authorities took swift action, and by March 23, Haryana Police confirmed that over 850 links to the track had been removed from platforms like YouTube and Instagram. The controversy also prompted the Haryana State Commission for Women and the National Commission for Women (NCW) to issue official summons to rapper Badshah. Although an arrest order was briefly initiated after he missed a hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later intervened after Badshah joined the investigation on March 19.

"I’ll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn’t fully prepared for," Badshah wrote. "There’s a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there’s the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off."

Badshah Breaks Silence Amid Wedding Buzz

The personal stress was compounded by viral speculation regarding his private life. Earlier this week, photos surfaced online appearing to show Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in traditional wedding attire, participating in rituals such as exchanging garlands (varmala). While sources close to the couple confirmed the intimate ceremony took place on March 24, neither Badshah nor Rikhi has released a formal public statement. Instead, the rapper used his London concert where he became the first Indian rapper to headline a full-scale production at The O2 as a turning point. "London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of," he shared. "When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did... That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for." Badshah ‘Tateeree’ Music Video Row: Haryana Police Registers FIR Against Rapper for Indecent Lyrics.

Badshah Teases New Music After Emotional Note

Badshah concluded his emotional note by signalling a shift in his career, promising fans that he is pouring his experiences into upcoming music. "I think I'm ready for the next phase. New music is on its way and I’m pouring everything into it. Thank you for holding me down even when I couldn't say why I needed it."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Badshah's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).