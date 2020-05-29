Badshah’s ‘Genda Phool’ Gets a Gujarati Version Sung by Bhoomi Trivedi (Watch Video)

Genda Phool (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Rap star Badshah has come out with a Gujarati version of his hit song "Genda phool" on public demand. Singer Bhoomi Trivedi has sung the version along with Badshah. "I am very grateful that ‘Genda phool' received such a heartwarming response, we were constantly being asked by fans and followers to make Gujarati version of the song. I love Gujarati culture, food, and especially the language, so here we are with a Gujarati version with the very talented Bhoomi on the vocals. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction," Badshah said. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Taps the Trend, Sizzles to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool Song and It’s Wow (Watch Video)

Badshah and Bhoomi have also written the lyrics for the new version together. Talking about the song, Bhoomi said: "‘Genda phool' came to my notice and it poisoned me so much that I kept playing it on loop. I never imagined the Gujarati version would come to me. I was so much excited to be a part of the new version especially after I heard Badshah's ‘Baaki baatein' rap. I sing it during my shows too. I absolutely love his work, art and his writing skills." Rashami Desai Takes Up Genda Phool Dance Challenge; Her Killer Moves on the Jacqueline Fernandez Track Will Leave You Impressed (Watch Video)

Watch Badshah’s ‘Genda Phool’ Gujarati Version

"From writing to recording myself to creating a set to selecting costume to production to shooting all by myself during the lockdown period -- it was challenging but too interesting," she added. The video of the song features Jacqueline Fernandez. Badshah's original "Genda phool", which comes with a Bengali touch, is themed around Durga Puja, and is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli. It has crossed over 324 million views.