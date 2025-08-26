Mumbai, August 26: Vivo T4 Pro 5G has been launched in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The new Vivo T series smartphone has a dual-camera setup on the rear and a sleek and attractive design. The company has launched this device in the mid-range segment around INR 30,000. It offers various unique specifications and features such as a large battery, quad-curved display, and more.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G is launched in India in two colour options—gold and blue. The company has also maintained the smartphone's slim design by keeping its 7.53mm thickness. It weighs 192 grams. This Pro variant was launched months after the Vivo T4 5G in April 2025. It was introduced with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in the price range of INR 20,000 to INR 25,000. Vivo X300 5G Specifications and Features Leaked Online; Check All About Upcoming Vivo X Series Smartphone Including Expected Price Range.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price in India, Sale Date

Vivo T4 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 32,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, INR 34,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and INR 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. However, the company announced a special discount of INR 5,000 on all the variants, making their effective prices INR 27,999, INR 29,999, and INR 31,999, respectively.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G will also be offered with an additional INR 3,000 bank offer on each variant, which would reduce the price of the smartphone further. It will be available at INR 24,999, INR 26,999, and INR 28,999, respectively. The smartphone will also be available for no-cost EMIs up to six months—INR 4,167, INR 4,500, and INR 4,833 for each model, respectively. The sale will begin in India on August 29, 2025 at 12 PM.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

Vivo T4 Pro 5G has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC that achieves up to 1 million (10,00,000) score on AnTuTu benchmarks. It is further paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone has a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits of peak brightness. It has ultra-slim bezels and a slim design. Additionally, the smartphone has an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specifications and Features Unveiled, New Samsung Tablet Will Go on Sale on September 5, 2025; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G has a large 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. It comes with Funtouch OS 15 version and will get four years of software updates and six years of security updates. The new mid-range device has a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 32MP selfie camera.

