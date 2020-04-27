Devoleena Bhattacharjee Taps the Trend, Sizzles to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool Song and It’s Wow (Watch Video)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo Credits: Insta)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee snatched a lot of limelight on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 owing to her no-nonsense attitude. The bahu-bani-babe was one of the toughest contestants on the show and usually was seen putting up her point in quite an upfront way. However, her stint on Bigg Boss did not last for long as she had to leave the show mid-way due to her back injury. All that being said, Devo gets lots of love on Instagram and often does live sessions with fans to stay connected amid the lockdown. But the Saath Nibhana Saathiya's recent IG post is all about dancing to the chartbuster song of Jacqueline Fernandez, Genda Phool. Yep, that's right! Rashami Desai Takes Up Genda Phool Dance Challenge; Her Killer Moves on the Jacqueline Fernandez Track Will Leave You Impressed (Watch Video).

It so happened that Devoleen took to her Insta and shared a clip in which she can be seen shaking her booty to Genda Phool. Clad in a pretty pink floral dress, the actress moves her body and looks beautiful while dancing to the peppy number. Well, we did not know that Devoleena is also talented in the dancing department. Also, it was after Rashami, that BFF Devo also took the dance challenge and nailed it. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Death Threats From a Fan of Arhaan Khan, Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Urges Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell to Take Action (Read Tweet).

Check Out Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Genda Phool Moves Below:

Bollywood actress, Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's this song has become quite popular. Many celebs have danced their heart out on the same track and it's indeed a visual treat. Coming back to Devoleena, after Bigg Boss 13, the actress has not yet announced any project. Stay tuned!