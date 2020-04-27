Rashami Desai Takes Up Genda Phool Dance Challenge; Her Killer Moves on the Jacqueline Fernandez Track Will Leave You Impressed (Watch Video)

Rashami Desai Dance video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Considering everyone is stuck at home due to coronavirus lockdown, many have been passing their quarantine time by taking on the dance challenges. The #GendaPhool challenge has certainly become popular and we have seen many others try out this dance challenge on the popular Jacqueline Fernandez starter track crooned by Badshah. We have already seen other TV actresses such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana and others take and latest to join them is their Bigg Boss co-contestant Rashami Desai. After being nominated by Deepika Singh, Desai took to Instagram to show off her moves. Did Rashami Desai Take A Sly Dig At Ex-Flame Arhaan Khan? Actress Says 'I Am Not a Bechari Naari'.

Sharing her dance video, Rashami wrote, "Thanks @deepikasingh150 for challenging me to dance in #GendaPhool one of my current favourite song only because of @badboyshah." We have to say Rashami has totally aced this challenge and her moves are sure to leave you impressed. The former Bigg Boss contestant can bee seen sporting black leather pants along with a beige crop tee in the video. The catchy track has some amazing beats and Desai pulls off the dances moves perfectly to compliment it. Hina Khan Dances on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Song Genda Phool, and It’s the Best Treat for Her Fans Amid Quarantine! (Watch Video).

Check Out Rashami Desai's Video Here:

After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Desai recently hit the headlines for leaking ex-flame Arhaan Khan's bank transactions, where he was seen to have transferred huge amounts of money from Rashami's bank accounts to his. The actress also addressed her messy relationship with Arhaan in a recent interview where she said, "Coming to my love life, I was in a relationship and we even stayed together for months and we have shared our personal lives with each other. I did not know anything related to his past, but I trusted him. And I did not know I will pay such a huge price for loving him where I will have to provide proof of my feelings."