Recently, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan made an announcement that his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, will turn director for Krrish 4, the upcoming instalment of India's biggest superhero franchise. The movie will be a spin-off of the hit 2003 movie Koi...Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and directed by Rakesh Roshan. In the upcoming instalment of the film, Rakesh Roshan is set to take over the production, which will be a collaboration between him and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF). While there has been no official announcement regarding the film's cast, sources have revealed that Priyanka Chopra, who was featured in Krrish and Krrish 3, is making a comeback in the upcoming film. ‘Krrish 4’: Priyanka Chopra CONFIRMED to Play Female Lead in Hrithik Roshan’s Debut Directorial? Here’s What We Know.

While the update seems super crazy, we believe there are high chances of Priyanka returning to the beloved superhero franchise. The series began with Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003, introducing Hrithik Roshan’s Rohit Mehra, followed by Krrish and Krrish 3. As we gear up for an exciting new chapter in the superhero saga, let’s revisit the stories of these films and refresh our memories. Or, if you’ve been living under a rock, let this article be your introduction to India’s Biggest Superhero franchise.

Rakesh Roshan Officially Confirms ‘Krrish 4’ and Hrithik Roshan’s Directorial Debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

What Happened in ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’?

Almost 22 years ago, Hrithik Roshan showcased his remarkable acting talent with a standout performance as Rohit Mehra in Rakesh Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya. The movie, co-starring Preity Zinta, Rekha, and Johny Lever, still stands as one of his best works. The sci-fi action drama follows the story of Rohit Mehra, a specially-abled boy who is often bullied for being different. He later develops an extraordinary friendship with an alien named "Jaadu," who gets left behind on Earth during one of their expeditions. The alien secretly blesses him with superhuman powers, drastically improving Rohit's life.

AStill from Koi...Mil Gaya

Preity Zinta shines as Sonia, Rohit's love interest, while Rekha also excels as his compassionate mother. The local police soon become suspicious about the extraterrestrial presence at Rohit's home and plan to capture Jaadu for scientific study. Rohit somehow manages to save Jaadu and bids him farewell by sending him back to space.

‘Krrish’ Plot

The 2006 film directed by Rakesh Roshan officially gave Indian cinema its first modern superhero. The superhero action film follows the story of Krishna (Krrish), the son of Rohit Mehra and Soniya. Krishna lives a secluded life with his grandmother (Rekha) in the mountains. The young man is blessed with superpowers, thanks to his father's genetics. Krishna later falls in love with Priya (Priyanka Chopra), whom he meets while she is on vacation. ‘Krrish 4’ Is Official! Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut in India’s Biggest Superhero Franchise, Rakesh Roshan-Aditya Chopra To Co-Produce the Biggie.

A Still from Krrish

When Krishna decides to visit Singapore to meet her, he discovers that his father is not dead and is being forced by an evil scientist (Naseeruddin Shah) to use his powers to develop a time machine. Krishna, as Krrish, puts an end to the illegal scientific activities and brings his father back home.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Krrish’:

‘Krrish 3’ Plot

Hrithik Roshan donned the superhero cap once again with this 2013 film. This time, he is not entangled in troubles from his personal life but is entrusted with the responsibility of saving mankind from illegal genetic mutation. Using his supernatural powers, Krrish faces off against Vivek Oberoi's wheelchair-bound villain, Kaal, who later uses Rohit Mehra's abilities and transforms into a desi version of Magneto (X-Men). However, the right always triumphs, and Kaal is ultimately defeated by Krrrish. The movie also stars Kangana Ranaut in a key role. She played the role of Kaya, a left hand to Kaal and had feelings for Krishna. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Copied From ‘Krrish 3′? Viral Video Compares Action Scenes From Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Epic With Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Hit – WATCH.

Vivek Oberoi as Kaal in ‘Krrish 3’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

It will be exciting to see who will be playing the antagonist in Krrish 4 because Vivek Oberoi as the evil Kaal has set the standards too high, and fans are expecting nothing less. As per reports, the film will explore a complex time travel narrative, drawing inspiration from the Hollywood superhero blockbuster Avengers. The production for Krrish 4 will begin in early 2026.

