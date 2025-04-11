Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the fourth instalment of the superhero film Krrish. The two have previously worked together in movies such as Krrish, Krrish 3 and Agneepath. “The excitement for Krrish 4 is building with each passing day and the project is not even on the floors yet! This is one juggernaut of a project and Hrithik seems to have grand plans to make it one of the biggest films ever made in Indian cinema,” said a source. ‘Krrish 4’ Is Official! Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut in India’s Biggest Superhero Franchise, Rakesh Roshan-Aditya Chopra To Co-Produce the Biggie.

Calling it a huge development, the source added: “There is a huge development that Hrithik Roshan has roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film! Hrithik and Priyanka are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in the history of Indian cinema and they are back to entertain audiences again in Krrish 4! It is massive news!” It was in April, when Krrish 4 was announced. Hrithik confirmed directing his upcoming movie Krrish 4. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut with Krrish 4 as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year. Confirming the development, Rakesh Roshan said, “I’m passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades”. ‘Krrish 4 Mein Rekhaji Hai?’: Rakesh Roshan Responds to Paparazzo’s Question and Shares Major Update on Hrithik Roshan’s Film (Watch Video).

He further mentioned, “I couldn’t be more proud to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family. Krrish has entertained audiences the world over and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights”.

