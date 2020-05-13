Benny Dayal Birthday: 5 Bollywood Chartbusters Of This Popular Singer That Are Perfect Party Tracks!

Benny Dayal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Benny Dayal, the popular music composer and singer, has given us some of the coolest songs. This includes not only in Hindi language, but in several that other languages as well such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and so on. Benny Dayal celebrates his 36th birthday today and fans of this popular playback singer just cannot thank him enough for giving some amazing numbers. Music lovers have being able to connect with the variety of songs that Benny has given over the years. I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0: Tiger Shroff Dances Away In The Remixed Version Of Mithun Chakraborty's Famous 80s Song - Watch Video.

Benny Dayal is one such singer who has multiple chartbusters in varied languages to his credit. Be it a romantic or dance or an emotional melody, Benny has a mix of all to his credit. And his some of his songs are a hit at parties. Be it at weddings or any other social gatherings, a party is incomplete without some dance and Benny Dayal’s songs are kind of a must play at parties because they are fun and peppy. Even a non-dancer would love to step onto the dance floor. On Benny Dayal’s birthday, let’s take a look at those five songs that are the perfect ones to be played at parties! Pepsi Ki Kasam Song From The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan Groove in Stylish Avatars to This Breezy Number (Watch Video).

Pappu Can’t Dance

The song “Pappu Can’t Dance” from the movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na was an instant hit among the youth. Composed by AR Rahman, it went on to become nationwide youth anthem and struck a chord with youngsters. In fact, even today this song is played at parties.

Badtameez Dil

Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares’ fun wedding song "Badtameez Dil" from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had become a hit party track. The hook step will be done with total perfection even today if it’s played at any weddings.

Bang Bang

The title track "Bang Bang", with the perfect techno beats, featuring a sizzling pair, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, is everyone’s favourite even today. This song has got all the elements to make any non-dancer groove on the dance floor.

Let’s Nacho

The title of the song itself says Nacho! “Let’s Nacho” from Kapoor & Sons was sung by Benny Dayal and rapped by Badshah. It is again a cool and popular track you’ll find in any party playlist.

Jai Jai Shivshankar

The songs “Jai Jai Shivshankar” is the latest hit number and has been played at numerous occasions. This song is from the movie War and we have two exceptional dancers hitting the dance floor on that track – Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

There are numerous other songs sung by Benny Dayal that we all would love to play on loop. His unconventional numbers has been winning hearts over the years and we look forward to many more. Here’s wishing Benny Dayal a great birthday and fabulous year ahead!