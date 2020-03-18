I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0: Tiger Shroff Dances Away In The Remixed Version Of Mithun Chakraborty's Famous 80s Song - Watch Video

Tiger Shroff bring the disco groove back in I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 (picture credit - YouTube)

We live in a world where music composers are living off the remixed version of popular old songs. Today, no commercial Bollywood movie is complete without the lead actors dancing on the new tunes of the classic numbers. The recent example is Tiger Shroff, who has danced away on the rejigged version of Mithun Chakraborty's famous song, I Am A Disco Dancer from the film, Disco Dancer that was released in the 80s. The original song became an instant chartbuster and elevated Mithun Da's career. While the original song was sung by the iconic Bappi Lahiri, the new one has been crooned by Benny Dayal.

We don't know if people are going to like I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0, but we have to admit that Tiger has done what he does the best - danced away like there is no tomorrow. Wearing shiny silver pants and black sheer ganji for the most part of the song, Tiger has indeed got the disco groove back. Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger Shroff's Film Collects Rs 90.67 Crore.

Check out I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 featuring Tiger Shroff right here:

Tiger, as we all know has made quite a mark in the world of showbiz. He has earned a huge fan following and his admirers, who are especially children. No wonder then despite harsh reviews, his movies like Student of the Year 2 and the recent one being Baaghi 3 have managed to be counted as a commercial hit. Given the paranoia surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Baaghi 3 is at the verge of hitting the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. How did you like I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0? Let us know by tweeting to us @LatestLY.