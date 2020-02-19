Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer of Vicky Kaushal Starrer Horror Film

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Karan Johar announced a horror trilogy last year and its first instalment Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship heads for a February 21 release. The spooky trailer of the film recieved a welcoming response from the horror fans and the kickstart to this horror trilogy seems promising. Vicky Kaushal's horror film is clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolving around their gay love story. Karan Johar was all set to release the film last year but then, later on, pushed the film's release date in 2020 due to various productions reason. The horror genre has not been so successful in Bollywood and the reason is definitely a fewer movie releasing in this very genre. 5 out of 4 horror releases have been a big flop with one cult hit Tummbad coming forward as a saving grace. Netizens Call Out Makers of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship for Copying Its Poster From Malayalam Film Jallikattu.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has all the elements of a promising horror flick, considering its scary set-up, decent VFX and Vicky Kaushal sailing the film's ship as the lead. Whether it is appreciated by the horror fans or it disappoints like any other horror film, only time can tell. Well, if you plan to watch Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship in the theatre near you, here is everything you need to know about this Vicky Kaushal starrer. Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship New Promo: Vicky Kaushal Gets A Spooky Call From Beyond The Grave (Watch Video)

Cast

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Bhumi Pednekar is reported to play a cameo in the film. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Siddhanth Kapoor in supporting role.

Story

The film claims to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. The story of the film boasts on a couple who gets on the abandoned ship lying static on a beach. While Vicky Kaushal plays the surveying officer named Prithi who is on an investigation of this unusual incident. The spirit in the ship gets hold of him and traps it inside. Will he make a way out of it, will come to know as Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship releases on Feb 21.

Trailer

Here's the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Budget

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is made on an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore including print and advertising cost. Which means that the Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial needs to enter the Rs 50 crore club to be a super-hit.

Box-office Prediction

Recent box-office trend showcase that horror movies aren't much entertained by the moviegoers. With Ayushmann Khurrana's social film standing as a competition to Karan Johar movie, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is expected to open with low numbers. LatestLY predicts the horror film's opening day number to be somewhere around Rs 2.5 to 3.5 crore. The film would cross the Rs 7 crore mark by its opening weekend.

Movie Review

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Review is not out yet. Latestly will update you with its movie review. So do not forget to keep an eye on our website to catch our thoughts on Vicky Kaushal's horror film.