Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship New Promo: Vicky Kaushal Gets A Spooky Call From Beyond The Grave (Watch Video)

The first trailer of the enough-delayed Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship dropped on the internet a few days ago. The first footage was able to draw attention from the audience and it was trending on YouTube for a long time. Starting today, the makers will be dropping short promos every day, the first of which has been released. In the clip, Vicky Kaushal is walking around the titular ship, when he comes across the ghost of his daughter, it seems. Netizens Call Out Makers of Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship for Copying Its Poster From Malayalam Film Jallikattu.

The ghost kid asks Vicky to play with a string phone, you know the ones we used to make with paper cups in childhood. Way to go for turning this childhood memory into a nightmare. And there is a jump scare at the end of the clip. The background score is spooky and the kid's voice will send shivers down your spine.

Bhoot Part One certainly looks interesting. Despite following some cliched jump scares, the movie is offering something brand new with its setting. The production design of the film looks grand, and, it is evident that a good amount of money has been spent.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The movie will open in theatres on 21st February, 2020.