Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is set to star in Amar Kaushik's upcoming film titled Mahavatar. The mythological movie is based on the life of Lord Parashuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Recently, there were reports that the new father has already started preparing for his role and decided to quit non-vegetarian food and alcohol as a part of the prep for their upcoming divine outing. In a recent interview, Amar Kaushik has dismissed the rumours. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy: Health Update of New Parents, and Their Newborn Baby Boy Revealed by Sources.

Amar Kaushik on Him and Vicky Kaushal Giving Up Non-Veg and Alcohol for ‘Mahavatar’

During an interview with Filmygyan, Amar Kaushik was asked about the rumours surrounding Vicky Kaushal's prep for Mahavatar. The filmmaker replied to this saying, "Again, main wohi bol raha hoon ki yeh kaha se kuch bhi cheez nikalti hai. Please bhaiyon band karo. Jab hum bolein tuabhi uska vishwas karo." (Again, I am saying the same thing. Where do these rumours even come from? Please stop it. Only believe something when we say it).

‘Mahavatar’ Announcement

A few days back, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "A film like Mahavatar rqeuires complete focus and the duo have decided to give it all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema going audience. They have decided to quit non-veg food and will start the prep for their film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year."

Vicky Kaushal’s Upcoming Movies

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Chhaava, has an exciting lineup of films ahead. The actor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming action drama Love and War, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for a 2026 release. He also has Mahavatar. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, the mythological film will hit the theatres in December 2026. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Crosses INR 600 Crore in India; Rishab Shetty’s Mythological Blockbuster Beats Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ To Become Highest-Grossing Indian Film of 2025!.

Watch Amar Kaushik’s Full Interview With Filmygyan:

Vicky Kaushal’s Personal Front

On the personal front, Vicky Kaushal and his actress wife Katrina Kaif recently embraced parenthood. The Bollywood couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on November 7, 2025. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021.

