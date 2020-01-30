Netizens Call Out Makers of Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship for Copying Its Poster From Malayalam Film Jallikattu 

vBhoot and Jallikattu Posters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Brand new posters of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship were released earlier today featuring Vicky Kaushal. The actor will collaborate with Bhumi Pednekar for the film which is been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. While the posters seemed spine-chilling, netizens have now found out that one of the posters featuring Vicky looks exactly similar to a poster of a Malayalam film that released in 2019. The resemblance is certainly uncanny and as always, Twitterati were smart enough to figure it out. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Opt the Unusual Way to Promote the Horror Flick.

One of the posters that features Vicky Kaushal with several hands trying to choke him while he tries to scream looks exactly like the one belonging to the Malayalam film, Jallikattu. The poster of director Lijo Jose Pellissery's film also had a similar picture where the film's lead was being held down by many hands. Netizens were quick enough to call out Dharma productions for copying the poster from the acclaimed film.

Check out the Similarities Between Both the Posters Here:

A user on Twitter wrote, "Will Bollywood ever think something original? shamelessly copied poster of Jallikattu." Check out how other netizens reacted on finding out that the poster has been lifted from another film. Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Signature Tunes Gets A Horror Revamp For Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Promotions.

Bhoot was earlier slated to release in November 2019 but got delayed. It is now slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. The trailer of the film is all set to drop on January 31.