Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam-starrer Bhoot Police released in theatres and on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the movie revolves around two brothers whose job is to hunt and eradicate ghosts for money and both of them are assigned for a project in a remote village. Having said that, as per the reviews, the horror-comedy has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the big screens, Bhoot Police got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Bhoot Police Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's Quirky Bromance Makes This Horror-Comedy A Crisp Watch!

Watch Bhoot Police Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell.

For the unware, Bhoot Police sees Saif Ali Khan as Vibhoot, Arjun Kapoor as Chiraunji, who are popular taantriks. While Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam are sisters in the flick, its absolutely hilarious when they all meet with each other and all quirky incident occurs after that. The music of film was composed by Sachin–Jigar while lyrics are penned by Kumaar and Priya Saraiya. Apart from the leads, Bhoot Police also features Javed Jaffrey, Amit Mistry, Jamie Lever, Saurabh Sachdeva, Yashaswini Dayama, Girish Kulkarni, Rupesh Tillu in supporting roles.

